Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kopin were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Kopin by 287.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,237 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Kopin during the first quarter worth about $593,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kopin during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kopin by 213.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kopin by 1,794.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 311,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 294,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOPN opened at $6.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.83 million, a P/E ratio of -76.62 and a beta of 2.22. Kopin Co. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $13.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Kopin had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Kopin news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $44,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

