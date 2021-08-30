Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 11,199 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 223,770 shares.The stock last traded at $20.86 and had previously closed at $19.97.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.58.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kronos Bio news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $189,201.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,253.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,960,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 72.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,822,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after buying an additional 1,186,681 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 58.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,999,000 after buying an additional 392,629 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,544,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after acquiring an additional 318,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

