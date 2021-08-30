L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the July 29th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Barington Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in L.B. Foster in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 619.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 46,674 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 15.8% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 399,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after buying an additional 54,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.35. 222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,736. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $19.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $187.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 2.09%. On average, research analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered L.B. Foster from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

