Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $300.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $171.18 and a 12 month high of $307.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.07.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

