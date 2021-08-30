Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after acquiring an additional 385,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,585,000 after acquiring an additional 104,137 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,337,000 after acquiring an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,009,000 after acquiring an additional 52,962 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $609.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $617.18. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.