Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stake Raised by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Landstar System by 166.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR opened at $169.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.76. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.92 and a 1 year high of $182.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.