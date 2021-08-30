Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SWIM. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69. Latham Group has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,055,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,330,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,751,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

