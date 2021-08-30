Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 409.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 3,254.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth about $206,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $88.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.96. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $93.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

