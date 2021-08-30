Legato Capital Management LLC Has $542,000 Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of JOYY by 89.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,517,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $235,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,380 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in JOYY by 40.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,257,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,610,000 after purchasing an additional 654,312 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in JOYY during the first quarter worth $45,758,000. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in JOYY during the first quarter worth $31,838,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in JOYY during the first quarter worth $29,150,000. 59.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YY. TheStreet cut JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark dropped their price target on JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $61.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.84. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.80.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. Analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.12%.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

