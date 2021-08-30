Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $382,000 in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,379 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NX opened at $23.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.67. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

