Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $446,000 in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Hawkins at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 101.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Hawkins by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1,624.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 25,218 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hawkins stock opened at $38.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $39.73.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.