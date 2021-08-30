Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New $399,000 Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000.

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $52.08 on Monday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Vimeo Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

