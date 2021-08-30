Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 409.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 3,254.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOOT. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $88.93 on Monday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.96.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.