Legato Capital Management LLC Takes Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.60.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BBIO opened at $50.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.76. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.60.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The company had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

