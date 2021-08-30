Legato Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,097,000 after buying an additional 77,265 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 64,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $211,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242,674 shares in the company, valued at $25,713,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $90,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,952 shares of company stock worth $2,866,114. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $91.16 on Monday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $161.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.12. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 2.60.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Cardlytics to $105.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

