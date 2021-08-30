Leju (LEJU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st. Analysts expect Leju to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
LEJU opened at $1.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.75. Leju has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.79.
About Leju
Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.