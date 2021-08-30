Leju (LEJU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st. Analysts expect Leju to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LEJU opened at $1.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.75. Leju has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Leju alerts:

About Leju

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.