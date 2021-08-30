Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67,766 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Lennar worth $23,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 513.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 379.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Lennar stock opened at $107.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.18. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

