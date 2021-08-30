LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) vs. Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Head to Head Analysis

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get LENSAR alerts:

This table compares LENSAR and Globus Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $26.38 million 3.37 -$19.77 million ($4.28) -1.90 Globus Medical $789.04 million 10.44 $102.29 million $1.44 56.69

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than LENSAR. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LENSAR and Globus Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Globus Medical 0 3 8 0 2.73

LENSAR presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.31%. Globus Medical has a consensus target price of $82.18, suggesting a potential upside of 0.68%. Given LENSAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and Globus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR -69.54% -32.25% -27.64% Globus Medical 19.83% 14.10% 12.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.5% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Globus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of LENSAR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of Globus Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Globus Medical beats LENSAR on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The company was founded by David C. Paul, David D. Davidar and Andrew Iott in March 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.