LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,952 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $28,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in LHC Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in LHC Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in LHC Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in LHC Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

LHCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.34. 6,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,442. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.01 and a 12-month high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

