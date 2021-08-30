Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 59,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 670,467 shares.The stock last traded at $14.49 and had previously closed at $14.55.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,170,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,099,000 after purchasing an additional 263,767 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 6,947,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,173,000 after purchasing an additional 110,430 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.4% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,070,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,489,000 after purchasing an additional 557,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,355,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,313,000 after purchasing an additional 66,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,242,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,720,000 after purchasing an additional 303,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

