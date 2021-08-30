Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.98 Per Share

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Life Storage in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.46.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%.

LSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.70.

Life Storage stock opened at $122.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $68.31 and a 1 year high of $122.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,630,000 after acquiring an additional 148,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 149,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

