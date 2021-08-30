Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) President Neil Lawrence Underwood Sells 16,000 Shares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $977,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Neil Lawrence Underwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $993,738.15.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $62.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.38. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $141.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 27.89%. On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

