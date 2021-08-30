Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Lifted by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.2% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,241,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $363.54. The stock had a trading volume of 20,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $401.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

