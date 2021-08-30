Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $8.86 on Thursday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $18.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.26. Analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBPH. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $6,620,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $398,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $36,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

