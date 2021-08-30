Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $16.42 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 31.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,182 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $16,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,664 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $3,611,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STZ opened at $212.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

