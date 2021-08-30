Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $17.05 Million Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,195 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Watsco worth $17,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 146,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Watsco stock opened at $278.10 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.87.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

