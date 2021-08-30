Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $18.38 Million Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $18,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 158.0% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 97,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,445,000 after buying an additional 59,891 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth approximately $45,194,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth approximately $43,602,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 40.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,159,000 after buying an additional 30,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth approximately $28,490,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,272.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,225.97. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $913.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,288.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

