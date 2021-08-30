Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Summit X LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $663.29 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $674.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $594.74. The company has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $787.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.81.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.84, for a total transaction of $2,266,802.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,774.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director P Roy Vagelos sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.04, for a total value of $6,525,751.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,859 shares of company stock valued at $224,099,042 in the last ninety days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

