Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 488,048 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 82,545 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $27,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,318.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 283.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $257,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,036 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 83,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $59.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.15. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $272.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC boosted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

