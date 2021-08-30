Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 309,126 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 583.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,126 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $23,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,074,000 after acquiring an additional 74,594 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60,317 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $65.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.44. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $1,337,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,339,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,919,823.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $1,093,483.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 726,933 shares of company stock worth $46,062,112 over the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

