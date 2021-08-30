Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 48,341 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $38,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 973,815 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $330,134,000 after buying an additional 855,801 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 48.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,274,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,562,000 after purchasing an additional 737,839 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,113,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $211,332,000 after purchasing an additional 626,462 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,341,424,000 after purchasing an additional 586,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $205.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.03. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

