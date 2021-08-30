LSV Asset Management Has $18.66 Million Stock Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 228,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $18,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 5.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.4% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $82.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 2.23. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $72.28 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.