LSV Asset Management Sells 20,700 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $30,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,378,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,257,000 after purchasing an additional 50,561 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.5% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 8.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 66,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 20.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,173,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,237,000 after purchasing an additional 42,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $508,916.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,259.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,774 shares of company stock valued at $46,090 and have sold 533,820 shares valued at $14,080,017. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORI opened at $26.30 on Monday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

ORI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

