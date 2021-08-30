LSV Asset Management Sells 22,600 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.65% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $21,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $190.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.55. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $216.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.70.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

