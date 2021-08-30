LSV Asset Management Sells 67,466 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 874,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,466 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $20,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,440,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after buying an additional 416,948 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,896,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,415,000 after purchasing an additional 105,012 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,187,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,204,000 after purchasing an additional 366,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,752,000 after purchasing an additional 86,893 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSIG opened at $27.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.70. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSIG. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

