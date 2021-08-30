Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) vs. Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Financial Review

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and Oshkosh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group N/A N/A N/A Oshkosh 6.48% 13.80% 6.67%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lucid Group and Oshkosh, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Oshkosh 0 2 15 0 2.88

Oshkosh has a consensus target price of $132.14, indicating a potential upside of 12.44%. Given Oshkosh’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oshkosh is more favorable than Lucid Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Lucid Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Oshkosh shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Oshkosh shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lucid Group and Oshkosh’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A Oshkosh $6.86 billion 1.18 $324.50 million $4.94 23.79

Oshkosh has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group.

Summary

Oshkosh beats Lucid Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights. The Defense segment produces tactical wheeled vehicles; and supply parts and services for the United States military and other militaries around the world. The Fire and Emergency segment sells commercial and custom fire vehicles; simulators and emergency vehicles primarily for fire departments, airports and other governmental units; and broadcast vehicles for broadcasters and television stations. The Commercial segment includes McNeilus, CON-E-CO, London, Iowa Mold Tooling Co., Inc (IMT), and Oshkosh Commercial. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, WI.

