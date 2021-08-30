Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Acquires $52,300.50 in Stock

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 4,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,300.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin M. Lalande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Kevin M. Lalande bought 14,900 shares of Lumos Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.87 per share, with a total value of $147,063.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Kevin M. Lalande bought 37,800 shares of Lumos Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $362,124.00.

LUMO stock opened at $10.52 on Monday. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.11.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 23,607 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

