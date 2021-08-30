MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Acquired by Analog Century Management LP

Analog Century Management LP lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions comprises about 7.0% of Analog Century Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Analog Century Management LP owned approximately 0.40% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $17,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 7,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $466,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $3,496,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,215,882. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.14. 3,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,158. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

