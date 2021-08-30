Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Holdings Increased by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 136,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 19,187 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

MMP traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $49.26. 1,063,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,936. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.85. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

