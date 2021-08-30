Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Update

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the July 29th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGIC traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 22,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,755. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

