Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.90

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 22871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.234 dividend. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

