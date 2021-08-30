Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Short Interest Up 81.5% in August

Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 361,800 shares, an increase of 81.5% from the July 29th total of 199,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,618.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mail.ru Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Mail.ru Group alerts:

Mail.ru Group stock remained flat at $$19.29 during mid-day trading on Monday. 76 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35. Mail.ru Group has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company in primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Communications and Social, Games, and New Initiatives segments. It operates Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Search Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, food delivery service, as well as VK, OK, and My World social networks.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Mail.ru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mail.ru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.