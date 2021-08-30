Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 42.7% in the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MANH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.86.

Shares of MANH opened at $165.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.73. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $167.73.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.