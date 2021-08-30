Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Short Interest Update

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the July 29th total of 16,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

MNTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitex International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitex International in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 3,092.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Manitex International in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 13.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $7.57 on Monday. Manitex International has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43. The company has a market cap of $150.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Manitex International had a net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

