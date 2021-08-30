Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPC. raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $60.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.37. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.