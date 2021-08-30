Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Major Shareholder Purchases $79,498.25 in Stock

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 26,065 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $79,498.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 51,428 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $157,369.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $3.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84. Marchex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $3.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marchex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Marchex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Marchex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Marchex by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 28,396 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Marchex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

