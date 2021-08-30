Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Holdings Lowered by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 97,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,445,000 after acquiring an additional 59,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter worth about $45,194,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter worth about $43,602,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Markel by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,159,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter worth about $28,490,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL stock traded down $6.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,266.70. The stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $913.04 and a 1-year high of $1,288.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,225.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.