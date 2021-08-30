Martello Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) Short Interest Down 57.4% in August

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the July 29th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded shares of Martello Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Martello Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of Martello Technologies Group stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.09. 25,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,465. Martello Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10.

Martello Technologies Group Inc, along with its subsidiaries, develops and sells products and solutions that optimize the performance of real-time applications on cloud and enterprise networks. It offers Mitel Performance Analytics, which monitors the status and performance of Mitel and third-party systems in the network; Martello Gizmo, which measures, alerts, and reports on Microsoft 365 user experience; unified communications solution for network health testing; Martello iQ, a service monitoring and analytics platform; and Live Maps, a Windows authentication troubleshooting solution.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Martello Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martello Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.