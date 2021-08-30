Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.54. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

