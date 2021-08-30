Marvell Technology’s (MRVL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Shares of MRVL opened at $61.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.79, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.54. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

